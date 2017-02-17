Mayor Pope says Lubbock will follow 'the law of the land' on sanctuary cities

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope took to Facebook to share his thoughts about sanctuary cities on Friday.

Mayor Pope started by reminding citizens that Lubbock is not a sanctuary city and that immigration is really a federal issue.

He said local authorities are expected to follow "the law of the land."

Mayor Pope praised the work of Sen. Charles Perry and others for the work they're doing on the issue.

He said, "There is a clear path to citizenship in our country, and all of us were immigrants at some time. I support immigration, but I do support doing it the right way."

