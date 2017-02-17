Lubbock-Cooper ISD breaks ground on new elementary campus - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock-Cooper ISD breaks ground on new elementary campus

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock-Cooper ISD broke ground on their newest elementary campus Friday morning.

Lubbock-Cooper East Elementary will be located southwest of 130th Street and University Avenue.

This is the district's fifth elementary school.

Superintendent Keith Bryant says the district is trying to keep up with Lubbock's growth.

