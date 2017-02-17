Seniors hand out roses for National Random Acts of Kindness Day

If you think friends, neighbors, and strangers have been especially thoughtful today, there could be a reason for that.

Today is National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

This is celebrated every year by individuals, groups and organizations, including the seniors from Brookdale Grand Court Lubbock.

They handed out roses to shoppers this afternoon at South Plains Mall.

Renee Koonce of Brookdale Grand Court Lubbock said, "It's amazing because not only is it brightening up other people's day but also our residents. It's neat to see them interacting with the public and bringing laughter and joy."

Residents handed out 100 roses during their time at South Plains Mall today.

Koonce says they plan to continue doing this event moving forward.

