Post office, some local schools closed Monday, LISD in session

Lubbock Cooper and Frenship ISD students will have the day off this Monday for the President's Day holiday, along with staff and students at Plainview ISD and Roosevelt ISD.

However, Lubbock ISD and Shallowater ISD will have classes.

Post office locations will also be closed Monday in observance of President's Day.

Regular mail delivery, mail collection and post office locations will be open again on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.