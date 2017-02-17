No. 14 Red Raiders top Mississippi State to move to 2-0

Texas Tech opened the 2017 college baseball season with a couple of wins beating Western Illinois 15-1 and host Mississippi State 5-2.

In the nightcap, Steven Gingery went seven strong innings, allowing just 1 run on 4 hits striking out 7.

Mississippi State like Texas Tech made the College World Series last year, but the Red Raiders silenced the home crowd with a 4 run 4th.

Hunter Hargrove and Josh Jung each had 2 hits

Now 2-0, the Red raiders face Western Illinois at 1 p.m. Saturday and Mississippi State 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tech's home opener will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. against New Mexico State.

