Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/17

We've got your Friday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS AREA ROUND PLAYOFFS

Frenship 35

Keller 49

Monterey 59

El Paso Burges 63

Denver City 46

Mountain View 29

Sweetwater 40

Kennedale 74

Levelland 62

San Elizario 41

Greenwood 48

Dalhart 44

Shallowater 31

Wall 43

Farwell 41

Panhandle 65

Tahoka 43

Haskell 67

Morton 27

Irion County 55

Sudan 32

Claude 60

Lockney 40

Stratford 70

Sundown 41

Forsan 37

Whitharral 56

Knox City 33

Ropes 34

Paducah 39

Silverton 60

Miami 39

Spur 50

New Home 35

Lorenzo 56

Valley 52 F/Ot

Ira 57

Sierra Blanca 32

Klondike 56

Rankin 30

O'donnell 77

Buena Vista 28

Kingdom Prep 51

Granbury North Central Texas 55

BOYS

Monterey 64

Lubbock Cooper 68

Abernathy 43

Post 42

Dawson 46

Smyer 55

Dimmitt 53

Muleshoe 49

Nazareth 52

West Texas 44

White Deer 44

Amherst 57

Floydada 55

Vega 45

Borden County 61

Albany 63

Tulia 55

River Road 63

