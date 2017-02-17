Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/17

We've got your Friday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS AREA ROUND PLAYOFFS
Frenship 35
Keller 49
Monterey 59
El Paso Burges 63
Denver City 46
Mountain View 29
Sweetwater 40
Kennedale 74
Levelland 62
San Elizario 41
Greenwood 48
Dalhart 44
Shallowater 31
Wall 43
Farwell 41
Panhandle 65
Tahoka 43
Haskell 67
Morton 27
Irion County 55
Sudan 32
Claude 60
Lockney 40
Stratford 70
Sundown 41
Forsan 37
Whitharral 56
Knox City 33
Ropes 34
Paducah 39
Silverton 60
Miami 39
Spur 50
New Home 35
Lorenzo 56
Valley 52 F/Ot
Ira 57
Sierra Blanca 32
Klondike 56
Rankin 30
O'donnell 77
Buena Vista 28
Kingdom Prep 51
Granbury North Central Texas 55
BOYS
Monterey 64
Lubbock Cooper 68
Abernathy 43
Post 42
Dawson 46
Smyer 55
Dimmitt 53
Muleshoe 49
Nazareth 52
West Texas 44
White Deer 44
Amherst 57
Floydada 55
Vega 45
Borden County 61
Albany 63
Tulia 55
River Road 63
