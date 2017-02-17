Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/17 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/17

We've got your Friday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS AREA ROUND PLAYOFFS

Frenship 35
Keller 49

Monterey 59
El Paso Burges 63

Denver City 46
Mountain View 29

Sweetwater 40
Kennedale 74

Levelland 62
San Elizario 41

Greenwood 48
Dalhart 44

Shallowater 31
Wall 43

Farwell 41
Panhandle 65

Tahoka 43
Haskell 67

Morton 27
Irion County 55

Sudan 32
Claude 60

Lockney 40
Stratford 70

Sundown 41
Forsan 37

Whitharral 56
Knox City 33

Ropes 34
Paducah 39

Silverton 60
Miami 39

Spur 50
New Home 35

Lorenzo 56
Valley 52 F/Ot

Ira 57
Sierra Blanca 32

Klondike 56
Rankin 30

O'donnell 77
Buena Vista 28

Kingdom Prep 51
Granbury North Central Texas 55

BOYS

Monterey 64
Lubbock Cooper 68

Abernathy 43
Post 42

Dawson 46
Smyer 55

Dimmitt 53
Muleshoe 49

Nazareth 52
West Texas 44

White Deer 44
Amherst 57

Floydada 55
Vega 45

Borden County 61
Albany 63

Tulia 55
River Road 63

