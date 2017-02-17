Springlike weather continues through the weekend

Springlike weather will dominate the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, some gusty winds and a slight storm chance.

It all begins on Saturday with north winds turning to the south late in the afternoon and daytime highs edging to the low 70s. Wind speeds will increase to 10-20 mph late in the day. Some sun but clouds will increase as we move into Saturday evening.

Sunday morning will bring lows in the 40s with clouds and possibly some patchy fog. As the day progresses dry air will move eastward across the south plains and clouds will gradually decrease.

As an upper level storm moves toward the region and west winds increase and some isolated showers and possibly a few storms may develop in the west Texas region. Best chance of storms will be in the panhandle area and just along and east of the Caprock on the south plains.

With clouds it will be cooler on Sunday and daytime highs will stay in the mid 60s, still above normal for middle February.

Winds will increase on Sunday from the west to southwest at 15- 25 mph with stronger gusts.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.