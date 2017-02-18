One man attacked outside of home, possible stabbing

LPD officers are investigating an attack that occurred outside of a residence in the 2800 block of 38th Street early on Saturday morning.

According to officers one male victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

That man was standing outside of his home when, he says, he was approached by an unknown person and attacked.

Police believe the male victim may have been stabbed.

Police arrived on scene around 3:30 a.m. but police say the incident may have been hours earlier.

