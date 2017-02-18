Red Raiders fall in double-overtime to #9 West Virginia

The Texas Tech Red Raiders fell short of pulling off their second upset against a Top 10 team this week, after losing 83-74 in double overtime to the No. 9 West Virginia Mountaineers.

Keenan Evans was the game's leading scorer with 28-points. After the Red Raiders trailed by six points with a little over a minute remaining, Evans sent the game into overtime with a three-pointer with 4.6 seconds left in regulation.

But second chance opportunities can, and will hurt any team. In the second overtime period, West Virginia seemed to be able to get an offensive board every time that they needed one. Leading the Mountaineers to beat the Red Raiders in the rebound category by 13.

After this loss, Texas Tech is now (17-10, 5-9) on the season. They will be back in action on Monday, when they host the Iowa State Cyclones. Tip off for that game will be at 8 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPNU.

