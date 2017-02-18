Red Raider baseball tops Western Illinois to move to 3-0

The 14th ranked Red Raider baseball team looked to keep their winning ways going today, when they faced off against Western Illinois.

The Red Raiders would beat Western Illinois by a final of 13-5, behind a stellar day at the plate.

Texas Tech had 17 hits in the game, and scored 6 of their 13 runs in the bottom of the 7th.

Michael Davis went 3 for 5, with 3 RBI’s and 1 run.

Ryan Long went 3 for 4, with 2 RBI’s and 2 runs.

Ryan Shetter picked up the win, after he tossed 6-innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits and 6 strike outs.

With this (13-5) win, the Red Raiders are now (3-0) on the season. They will be back in action tomorrow when the play Mississippi State, the game is being televised on SEC+ at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.