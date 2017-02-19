Mostly cloudy and cooler today, slight rain chance

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.
Snyder welcomed a new business to the community on Tuesday as Reagor-Dykes Auto Group cut the ribbon on a new dealership.
Snyder welcomed a new business to the community on Tuesday as Reagor-Dykes Auto Group cut the ribbon on a new dealership.
Lubbock police say approximately three dozen vehicles were damaged in Tech Terrace Monday night through Tuesday morning, part of a string of vandalism incidents over the last few months.
Lubbock police say approximately three dozen vehicles were damaged in Tech Terrace Monday night through Tuesday morning, part of a string of vandalism incidents over the last few months.