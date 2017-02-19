Mostly cloudy and cooler today, slight rain chance

We are waking up to temperatures around 50 degrees this morning, with patchy fog in our Northeastern counties and cloud cover throughout the viewing area.

Today we will see cooler conditions with highs in the mid to upper 60's and breezy southerly winds.

In terms of rainfall, the best chance for showers is off the caprock in our eastern counties, but we are keeping a small chance for measurable rainfall for our entire viewing area. For our far eastern zones, any storms that pop up this evening could have the potential of becoming strong or even severe.