LFR fights fire at mobile home park

The Lubbock Fire Department responded to a fire at Ft. Jackson Mobile Home Park 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Upon arriving, they found a home on fire. One person is now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Read LFR's Facebook post here:

"At 11:55 p.m. last night, units from Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to Ft. Jackson Mobile Home Park at 11604 University #25 for a structure fire. Units arrived and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire damaged about 25% of the mobile home and the entire home suffered smoke damage. There were no human injuries but 1 cat was found deceased. Red Cross was called to assist 1 adult. The Fire Marshal's Office was called to the scene to investigate. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental caused by an over sized bulb in a ceiling fixture. The over sized bulb ignited some curtains that in close proximity to the lamp. Please remember that fixtures have lamp size ratings for safety reasons."



