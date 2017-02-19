Suspect in custody after SWAT called to West Lubbock apartments

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that led to a SWAT callout Sunday afternoon in west Lubbock.

Around 1 p.m., an off duty officer heard gun shots near the intersection of 32nd Street and Oak Ridge Avenue. The officer then saw a man run into a nearby apartment at the Portofino Apartments located at 6610 34th Street.

A perimeter was set up around the apartment complex, and police received information that 8-month-old twins were inside the apartment. It was also unclear if the suspect lived in that apartment.

Because children were inside the home and the suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous, a SWAT callout was initiated.

SWAT members evacuated the apartment building while negotiators spoke to the suspect. Around 3:30 p.m., the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Ortiz, voluntarily came out of the apartment and was taken into custody.

The children were unharmed, and Child Protective Services was notified. It was later discovered Ortiz is the father of the twins.

Ortiz is now charged with discharging a firearm in a municipality, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police also arrested 23-year-old Brenda Palacios who was inside the apartment. She was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant.

Detectives with the Person's Crimes Section and the Special Operations Section will continue to investigate this case.

