Pet killed in fire caused by oversized bulb in light fixture

Firefighters with the Lubbock Fire Department were called to a fire just before Midnight Saturday at the Ft. Jackson Mobile Home Park in the 11000 block of University.

When they arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire that damaged about 25 percent of the home. The entire home was damaged by smoke.

No people were injured in the fire, but a cat died in the fire.

Red Cross was called to help the one resident of the home.

The Fire Marshal's Office was called and determined the cause of the fire was accidental, caused by an oversized bulb in a ceiling fixture. The bulb ignited curtains near the lamp.

