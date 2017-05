HOOP MADNESS: Boys & Girls Playoff Pairings

19 area girls teams are still in playoffs

4A

Denver City vs. Midland Greenwood 8pm Tuesday in Andrews

Levelland vs. Bushland 7pm Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena

3A

Idalou vs. Wall 6pm Tuesday at Colorado City

Littlefield vs Canadian 6:30 Tuesday at Amarillo HS

2A

Abernathy vs Panhandle 8pm Tuesday at Canyon HS

Sundown vs. Christoval 6:30pm Monday at Ira

1A

Nazareth vs. McLean 8pm Tuesday at Tascosa

Whitharral vs Paducah 6:30pm Tuesday at Floydada

Silverton vs. White Deer 6pm Tuesday at West Texas Stinnett

Spur vs Lorenzo 8pm Tuesday at Frenship

Ira vs Klondike 6pm Tuesday at Lamesa

O'Donnell vs Hermleigh 6pm Tuesday at Howard College in Big Spring

TAPPS

State Semifinals

Trinity Christian vs. San Jacinto 9am Friday at McMurry in Abilene

Area Final

Plainview Christian hosts Dallas First Baptist 6pm Monday

All Saints at Red Oak Ovilla Tuesday night

46 area boys teams in the playoffs

BOYS BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

6A

Frenship vs. El Paso El Dorado 7:30pm Tuesday in Fort Stockton

5A

Coronado vs. Caprock 7pm Monday

First United Bank Center, Canyon

Lubbock Cooper vs. Amarillo 8pm Tuesday at Wayland Baptist

Plainview vs. Abilene Cooper 4pm Tuesday in Lamesa

4A

Levelland vs. Perryton 6:30 Monday Canyon HS

Estacado vs. Borger 7:30pm Monday Randall HS

Seminole vs. Pampa 8pm Tuesday Dimmitt

Lamesa vs. Bushland 6pm Tuesday at Wayland Baptist

Sweetwater vs. WF Hirschi 7pm Tuesday in Breckenridge

3A

Dimmitt vs. Childress 7pm Tuesday Randall HS

Shallowater vs. River Road 6pm Tuesday in Dimmitt

Littlefield vs Tulia 8pm Tuesday Anarillo High

Muleshoe vs Canadian 5pm Tuesday Amarillo High

2A

New Deal vs Bovina 6:30pm Tuesday in Littlefield

Lockney vs Floydada 7pm Monday at Wayland Baptist

Smyer vs. Wink 6pm Tuesday in Seminole

Seagraves vs. Van Horn 7:30pm Tuesday in Pecos

Farwell vs. Post 6:30pm Tuesday at Levelland

Abernathy vs. Olton 6:30pm Tuesday at Lubbock Cooper

Morton vs. Anthony 6:30pm Tuesday in Monahans

Sundown vs. McCamey 6:30pm Tuesday in Andrews

1A

Nazareth, bye

Silverton vs. Texline 7:30pm Tuesday at West Texas Stinnett

Meadow vs. Lorenzo 6:30pm Tuesday at Frenship

New Home, bye

Valley vs. Benjamin 6pm Tuesday in Guthrie

Springlake-Earth vs. Channing 6:30pm Tuesday at Tascosa

Jayton, bye

Ropes vs Whiteface 7pm Monday at Frenship

Amherst, bye

Paducah vs Knox City 7pm Monday in Vernon

Dawson vs Ira 7:30pm Tuesday in Lamesa

Hermleigh vs Sands 7pm Monday in Sterling City

Borden County, bye

TAPPS

State Semifinals

Trinity Christian vs FW Lake Country 9am at McMurry in Abilene

Area Finals

All Saints hosts Plano Coram Deo 6pm Tuesday

Plainview Christian at Richardson Canyon Creek 7pm Tuesday