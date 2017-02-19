Home destroyed in overnight fire at Lone Star Mobile Home Park

New details tonight in an overnight blaze that destroyed a mobile home in northwest Lubbock.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called out to the Lone Star Mobile Home Park around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. That's located off East Rice and the Idalou highway.

When the first engine arrived, flames had fully engulfed this home. LFR says it's a total loss.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the woman who lived in the home.

