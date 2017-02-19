Hoop Madness Team of The Week: Littlefield Lady Cats

The Littlefield Lady Cats are your Hoop Madness Team of the Week. Ranked 21st in Class 3A, Littlefield beat Tulia and Alpine in the playoffs last week.

They now play No. 1 Canadian Tuesday night in Amarillo.

Coach Kendall Webb and the team came in studio to talk about their week and the big playoff game ahead.

