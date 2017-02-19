I Beat Pete: Facing New Home Leopards

This week on I Beat Pete we faced the No. 5 30-2 New Home Leopards.
Each round two shooters have to make a free throw and a 3 pointer and then 1 of them has to hit a half court shot for time.
New Home has a first round bye in the playoffs so they decided to face Pete for some competition.
If you have a challenge, email me at Ibeatpete@kcbd.com
