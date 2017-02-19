KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Play of the Week

MORGANTOWN, WV (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes courtesy of Keenan Evans. Evans hit the game tying 3-pointer to send the game into overtime, and he led the team in points with 28. 

