Springlike weather continues next week

Most of the south plains just received sprinkles and a few showers through Sunday evening while the heavier storms developed to the east and moved into central Texas.

With the rain to the east on President's day it will be sunny, warm and winds will be gusty from the north to northwest through the day. As drier air stays in control through the day rain is not in Monday's forecast.

As for temps, Monday near 70 in Lubbock, Tuesday in the mid 70s and by Wednesday the highs will climb to the low 80s. It will remain sunny and dry most of the week with spring-like weather dominant through the week.

While the daytime highs will be warm the nighttime lows will be chilly as they drop to the 30s for several nights this coming week.

Winds will be gusty on Monday, take a break for a few days and return very strong by Thursday and Friday.

