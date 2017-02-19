Apartment residents commend LPD on successful SWAT arrest

A nearly three-hour SWAT standoff ended with an arrest and no injuries in West Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

It all happened around 1 p.m. at the Portofino Apartments near 34th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Lubbock police said 35-year-old MIchael Ortiz shot at a vehicle and then ran into one of the apartment buildings.

"We heard approximately seven gunshots that sounded like they were right outside our window," resident Liesl Wyett said.

Police learned that Ortiz was inside the building armed, with his eight-month-old twins.

That is when they set up a perimeter around the building with their SWAT team to make sure everyone on scene stayed safe.

"We could see chaos in front of us," Wyett said, but it was eerily quiet and eerily calm."

Wyett and her husband watched the entire scene from their neighboring apartment's balcony, as police evacuated the apartment building while negotiators spoke to the Ortiz.

"They started lining people up on the opposite side of the building from us," Wyett said, "and then SWAT was assembling on our side."

Almost three hours later, Ortiz voluntarily came out of the apartment. To many residents' shock...he was holding one of his babies.

"When they told him to get down on his knees and walk backwards towards them (like towards our apartment), they confiscated the baby, wrapped him up, took the baby away, safely secured him and then they put handcuffs around the guy," said resident Laramie Priest.

Once police had both of the children and found them unharmed, Child Protective Services was notified.

"My heart goes out to the children of this whole situation," Wyett said.

Ortiz is charged with discharging a firearm in a municipality, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police also arrested a 23-year-old woman who was inside the apartment, but they say she was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant.

As detectives with the Person's Crimes Section and the Special Operations Section continue to investigate this case, many of the apartment residents commend Lubbock police for keeping them safe.

"I know we would be in good hands is something like this were to ever happen," Priest said, "and I just applaud them for how they handled the situation…and from now on, I know I can trust them if I need something."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.