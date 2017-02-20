Noise ordinance postponed after placed on City Council meeting a - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Noise ordinance postponed after placed on City Council meeting agenda

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The noise ordinance proposed by Lubbock city councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris has once again been removed from the City Council agenda.

The first reading of the new proposed ordinance was supposed to take place at Thursday's city council meeting.

The proposed ordinance was first on the council agenda on January 26. However, several local businesses owners voiced their concerns about the proposal and the item was eventually tabled.

On Monday, Councilwoman Sheila Patterson Harris released the following statement:

I appreciate all the people who have come forward to discuss amending the City’s noise ordinance. I want to make sure that any changes take into account the ideas and concerns that have been expressed to me and the City Council. That is why I will be asking that the discussion of this item, currently scheduled for the February 23rd City Council Meeting, be postponed. I feel additional information and citizen input are needed before I can make a proposal that is fair to all those who would be affected.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

