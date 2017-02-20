Traffic Alert: Lane closure on Slide Rd. at 82nd Street starting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Traffic Alert: Lane closure on Slide Rd. at 82nd Street starting Tuesday

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Starting Tuesday, February 21 and lasting approximately one week, southbound traffic on Slide Road between 80th and 83rd Street will be temporarily restricted to two straight through lanes.

In addition, the westbound left turn movement will be restricted to only one turning lane at the intersection of 82nd and Slide Road.

This temporary closure will be to replace a driveway approach on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The City of Lubbock urges drivers to use caution while driving through all work zones.

