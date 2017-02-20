Traffic Alert: Lane closure on Slide Rd. at 82nd Street starting Tuesday

Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
An LPD arrest warrant is revealing new details about the aggravated robbery charges that have put three suspects behind bars, including 21-year-old Christian Castro.
An LPD arrest warrant is revealing new details about the aggravated robbery charges that have put three suspects behind bars, including 21-year-old Christian Castro.
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.
A reporter for The Guardian says he was body slammed by a candidate for Congress.
A reporter for The Guardian says he was body slammed by a candidate for Congress.