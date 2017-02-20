Texas Tech hires Stetson Corman as the new rodeo head coach

At the Texas Tech Equestrian Center, there is a new sheriff in town for the rodeo team - and he is the youngest coach Texas Tech has ever seen.

"I went all four years at Tech, and I was a part of the rodeo team and we had a little success," said Texas Tech Rodeo Coach Stetson Corman. "We are excited, we have a lot of great ideas steaming and we are excited to express them."

At the age of 23, Stetson Corman was just looking for a job after graduating from Texas Tech and that’s when he stumbled upon this job.

"I never really thought about being a rodeo coach, I was trying to move back to Lubbock," Corman said. "I wasn’t expecting this, but once I sat down and really thought about it. It was game on, and I was excited."

And that excitement is rubbing off on his student-athletes. As they transition from calling him Stetson, to coach.

"They call me coach, it’s probably different for them. But, I feel like I can relate to them so well. Just knowing where they are at in life, going to school and just trying to rodeo," Stetson Corman said.

Corman says his first priority as the head coach, is to keep the winning tradition alive.

"The sky's the limit, Tech should be one of the number one schools for rodeo in the country. We have the facilities, and we are in the right state to make that happen. So we are excited to keep building towards that, to be a number one in the country," said Texas Tech Rodeo Coach Stetson Corman.

