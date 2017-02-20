The critical need for additional CASA volunteers continues to grow

CASA of the South Plains has a critical need for volunteers to help children in the foster care system. A CASA, or court-appointed special advocate, helps make sure a foster child's needs are met while trying to find them a permanent home.

Prospective volunteers are urged to attend the upcoming CASA 101 informational session hosted by CASA of the South Plains on Thursday, February 23rd from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at The Grand 2nd floor conference room at Reagor Dykes Headquarters, 1215 Avenue J. This is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission. CASA staff and current Advocates will be on hand to discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and how community members can help make a difference in the lives of area foster children.

CASA 101 attendees interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can also begin the application and sign-up process. Training classes can fill up quickly and space is limited.

To attend, please register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Gabe Ballesteros, Director of Communications and Marketing, by Wednesday, February 22nd at (806) 763-2272 or via email at gabrielb@casaofthesouthplains.org. Lunch will be provided to attendees.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.