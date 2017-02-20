Noon Notebook 2/20: Ronald McDonald House's largest fundraiser i - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Noon Notebook 2/20: Ronald McDonald House's largest fundraiser is around the corner

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Red Shoe Shindig right around the corner (Source: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest) Red Shoe Shindig right around the corner (Source: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Red Shoe Shindig benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest is right around the corner.

The annual gala is a fun-filled night with food, entertainment, auctions and more that benefits the critically ill children and their families served by the organization.

This event is the organization's largest fundraiser. 

It is taking place on Friday, March 3rd at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 6:30 p.m.

The Red Shoe Crew is a group of caring, civic-minded individuals asking for donations to support families that facing the nightmare of having a critically sick or injured child. 

They are dedicated to the programs and mission of the organization.

Right now, they are working to raise money for this event.

The Red Shoe Crew Member who raises the most money will be crowned as king or queen at the Red Shoe Shindig.

Click here to vote for your favorite crew member.

