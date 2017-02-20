LISD officials say Ervin Elementary not affected by police search

Concerned parents have been calling us to ask about a police presence near a Lubbock elementary school on Monday, but Lubbock ISD officials assure us that the school was not affected by the search.

LISD tells us Lubbock police told them that officers would be searching for someone near Ervin Elementary School on Monday, but the search was not related to the school.

LPD says they had a SWAT team serving a high-risk warrant in the area but they were unable to find who they were looking for.

School district officials tell us Ervin Elementary operated normally all day.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.