2 in custody after DPS pursuit

Two people are behind bars after a pursuit with DPS troopers on Monday afternoon.

DPS tells us a Brownfield trooper attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit went south towards Brownfield, then the driver turned back and went north on US 62 before turning east onto FM 1585.

The driver finally stopped and both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.

Troopers are looking into one of the arrestee's out of state warrants.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.