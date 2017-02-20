2 in custody after DPS pursuit - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 in custody after DPS pursuit

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

Two people are behind bars after a pursuit with DPS troopers on Monday afternoon.

DPS tells us a Brownfield trooper attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The pursuit went south towards Brownfield, then the driver turned back and went north on US 62 before turning east onto FM 1585.

The driver finally stopped and both the driver and the passenger were taken into custody.

Troopers are looking into one of the arrestee's out of state warrants.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:35:14 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:35:14 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Raids, arrests as on-edge UK seeks 'network' of attackers

    Raids, arrests as on-edge UK seeks 'network' of attackers

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:35:04 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:30 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:30:54 GMT

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

    The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.

  • Foreign meetings omitted from Sessions' security clearance

    Foreign meetings omitted from Sessions' security clearance

    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:34:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-25 05:34:23 GMT
    The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities...
    The ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel will be issuing subpoenas to get former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to cooperate with its investigation into Russian activities during the 2016 election.
    •   
Powered by Frankly