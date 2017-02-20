Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/20 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/20

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Sundown 39
Christoval 31

Tapps Area Final

Dallas 1st Baptist 23
Plainview Christian 53

BOYS BI-DISTRICT

Coronado 77
Caprock 56

Levelland 56
Perryton 57

Estacado 79
Borger 59

Lockney 57
Floydada 36

Ropes 74
Whiteface 59

Paducah 65
Knox City 52

Hermleigh 34
Sands 37

Warm Up Game

Borden County 73
Amherst 40

