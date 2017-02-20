Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/20

We've got your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Sundown 39
Christoval 31
Tapps Area Final
Dallas 1st Baptist 23
Plainview Christian 53
BOYS BI-DISTRICT
Coronado 77
Caprock 56
Levelland 56
Perryton 57
Estacado 79
Borger 59
Lockney 57
Floydada 36
Ropes 74
Whiteface 59
Paducah 65
Knox City 52
Hermleigh 34
Sands 37
Warm Up Game
Borden County 73
Amherst 40
