Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/20

We've got your high school basketball playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Sundown 39

Christoval 31

Tapps Area Final

Dallas 1st Baptist 23

Plainview Christian 53

BOYS BI-DISTRICT

Coronado 77

Caprock 56

Levelland 56

Perryton 57

Estacado 79

Borger 59

Lockney 57

Floydada 36

Ropes 74

Whiteface 59

Paducah 65

Knox City 52

Hermleigh 34

Sands 37

Warm Up Game

Borden County 73

Amherst 40

