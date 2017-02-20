LPD: Shooting suspect in custody after Monday night SWAT standof - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

LPD: Shooting suspect in custody after Monday night SWAT standoff

Lanny Sanders (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Lanny Sanders (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Source: Curtis Spivey, KCBD Source: Curtis Spivey, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A SWAT team was called to a residence in the 2800 block of 35th Street Monday night, where a shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home.

Negotiators were able to establish communication with the suspect and the situation was resolved peacefully around 9:15 p.m.

Police received word of a shooting at the residence around 7:45 p.m. after a victim with a gunshot wound reported the incident and gave a detailed description of the suspect.

Police went to the residence and a male matching the description of the suspect answered the door and saw police. He then ran back inside and barricaded himself in the home. SWAT was called to the scene after a shot was fired from inside the residence.

The gunshot victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was able to walk to a relative's house and was then taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The suspect, 37-year-old Lanny Sanders, is now facing charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, and discharge of a firearm in a municipality. He is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center where a bond has not been set yet.

Police say the car parked in front of the home was also listed as stolen.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

