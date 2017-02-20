Another tough OT loss for the Red Raiders

It was another nail biter at the United Supermarkets Arena, but the Red Raiders came up short falling to Iowa State 82-80 in overtime Monday night.

Devon Thomas hit a 3 but it came after the buzzer in overtime.

The Red Raiders last 4 losses have been 2 games by 1 point and 2 games in overtime.

Niem Stevenson led Tech with 17 points. Justin Gray had 16.

Texas Tech falls to 17-11 overall and 5-10 in conference.

It was just the 3rd loss at home this season for Texas Tech in 18 games at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders visit Oklahoma State 1 p.m. Saturday.

