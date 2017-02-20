Nice Tuesday, then winds and warmth returns.

Spring has returned to west Texas for most of the week with sunshine, south breezes and some very warm temperatures. Following Monday's windy cold front Tuesday morning is chilly. However, afternoon temps will rebound to 74-76 in Lubbock and the wind will be much better.

Wind direction returns to the south to southwest on Tuesday with speeds around 10 mph. Winds will increase on Wednesday at 15-25 mph and the daytime highs will jump to 82-85 degrees.

It looks like Thursday will be our next BIG wind day with west to southwest winds at 25-35 mph with some gusts to 50 mph possibly. It will be warm but those winds will usher in some colder temperatures for Thursday night and Friday.

The dry weather pattern will continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.