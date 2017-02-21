Police release name of motorcycle rider killed in Tuesday morning crash

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are on the scene of a fatal crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at Marsha Sharp and W. Loop 289 that happened just after 8 a.m. The accident investigation team was called out to the scene.

All northbound lanes of Loop 289 between Slide Road and 34th Street were shut down as investigators mapped out the scene for their investigation. The area was clear and back open for traffic as of 11 a.m.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound on the Loop when the hood of the truck flipped up and blocked the driver’s vision. The driver stopped the vehicle in the middle lane of the loop near the Marsha Sharp Freeway exit to fix the hood.

While the driver was putting the hood down, a motorcycle traveling northbound collided into the back of the pickup. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say speed may have also been a factor in the crash.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as 32-year-old Roy Cardenas.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries and stayed on the scene of the crash.

GOFUNDME: Funeral fund for Roy Cardenas

