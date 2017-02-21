Police release name of motorcycle rider killed in Tuesday morning crash

Units from Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene at 1100 East 76th Street where a grass fire apparently spread to ignite a shed and several cars.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
UPDATE: New Mexico state police have canceled the alert for Marissa Bibiano. They say she has been found safe as of 4:30 p.m.
