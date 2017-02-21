Levelland Police Chief announces retirement after 38 years of service

The United Family presented $35,000 to Monopoly winner Loretta Roberts in Brownfield on Thursday.
The United Family presented $35,000 to Monopoly winner Loretta Roberts in Brownfield on Thursday.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.
Units from Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene at 1100 East 76th Street where a grass fire apparently spread to ignite a shed and several cars.
Units from Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene at 1100 East 76th Street where a grass fire apparently spread to ignite a shed and several cars.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.