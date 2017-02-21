Levelland Police Chief announces retirement after 38 years of service

Police Chief Toney Cowan pictured with Asst. Chief Tom McCain and Asst. City Manager Erik Rejino after Cowan announces his retirement to City Council Monday Night (Source: Levelland Police Department)

Levelland Police Chief Toney Cowan announced to the Levelland City Council Monday night that he will retire from the position effective April 30, 2017.

According to Levelland officials, he has been a police officer in the City of Levelland for 38 years. He served as Assistant Police Chief from 1985 to 2002 when he was named Chief of Police. He began his law enforcement career in Levelland and never left.

Cowan and his wife Sandra will be opening a new business in downtown Levelland later this year.

Following the announcement, the council authorized City Manager Rick Osburn to enter into an agreement with Strategic Government Resources to handle the search for the next Police Chief. The search will take several months to complete.

