Tech baseball players Hargrove, Jung earn conference honors

The first Big XII weekly baseball awards honored two Red Raiders: Texas Tech senior Hunter Hargrove was named the Big XII Player of the week and freshman Josh Jung was tabbed the Big XII newcomer of the week.

The Red Raiders went 3-1 opening weekend. Hargrove hit .444 with eight hits, including three doubles and two home runs. The senior had seven RBI and scored five runs.

Jung, a Freshman 3rd baseman from San Antonio had a team best .467 batting average in the four games. He had seven hits and three RBI.

The Red Raiders home opener is 2 p.m. Tuesday against New Mexico State.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.