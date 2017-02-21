City of Abernathy offering to waive fees ahead of Great Warrant Round Up

The City of Abernathy is offering an amnesty on warrant fees for individuals who voluntarily come to court to deal with outstanding obligations ahead of the Great Texas Warrant Round Up on Feb. 25.

The city says people who come in voluntarily before the deadline will not be arrested.

The judge is available Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

