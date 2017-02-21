LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for suspects in residential property theft

Lubbock police are asking for public help locating suspects accused of stealing property from a residence in the 2100 block of 17th Street.

Police say they were caught on camera walking around the residence on Feb. 15, then came back later that night to steal property.

They fled the scene in a white GEO Tracker.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

