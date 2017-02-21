Texas Tech Women's Tennis ranked 5th

The 3rd ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders stayed alive in the Big 12 Championship as they beat Baylor 4-1 in an elimination game Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.
The 3rd ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders stayed alive in the Big 12 Championship as they beat Baylor 4-1 in an elimination game Thursday morning in Oklahoma City.
Here are your baseball scores from Thursday Regional Semifinals.
Here are your baseball scores from Thursday Regional Semifinals.
The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are having a sensational season. 26-4 on the year, they play Albany in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals this week.
The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are having a sensational season. 26-4 on the year, they play Albany in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals this week.
The red hot bats of the Red Raiders were silenced in the opening game of the Big 12 Championship as top-seeded Tech lost 3-0 to 8th-seeded Oklahoma State Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
The red hot bats of the Red Raiders were silenced in the opening game of the Big 12 Championship as top-seeded Tech lost 3-0 to 8th-seeded Oklahoma State Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma City.
Third-ranked Texas Tech baseball picked up 12 awards for their super regular season in Conference.
Third-ranked Texas Tech baseball picked up 12 awards for their super regular season in Conference.