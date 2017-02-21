Texas Tech Women's Tennis ranked 5th

Tying the highest ranking they had last season, the Texas Tech Women's Tennis program moved up to 5th in the newest ITA Division I College Tennis Rankings.

Tech is the highest of 5 Big 12 teams in the rankings. The Lady Raiders beat 2 top 10 Teams in the ITA National Indoor Championships.

The Lady Raiders are next in action at the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Alabama this weekend.

