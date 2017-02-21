Damage to AT&T fiber optic line knocks out phone service in Plai - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Damage to AT&T fiber optic line knocks out phone service in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

Damage to an AT&T fiber optic line has apparently knocked out phone service to a large part of Plainview, including to Covenant Health Plainview and the City of Plainview.

We're told AT&T is working on the issue, but internal and external calls to Covenant Health Plainview, and other Plainview locations, may be out for a few hours.

