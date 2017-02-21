No. 11 Red Raider baseball rolls in home opener

After a strong 3-1 start on the road to open the season, the 11th ranked Red Raider Baseball came home to Rip Griffin Park and their bats went to work as they drubbed New Mexico State 16-1 Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando Garcia went 4 for 5 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI. He also scored 4 runs. Tech had 18 hits on the afternoon.

Big 12 Player of the Week Hunter Hargrove 1 for 5 with 3 RBI and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Josh Jung 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored.

John Henry Gonzalez went 5.1 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits.

The 4-1 Red Raiders open up a 3 game series with Cal Friday at 2 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

