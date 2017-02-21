Lubbock woman charged with aggravated assault over spilled drink

A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted Tayja Birdsong on Tuesday for an aggravated assault that happened over Christmas.

Police say the victim spilled her drink on Birdsong at a club. The two ended up at a car wash, where the argument over the spilled drink continued.

Prosecutors say Birdsong attacked the victim, who suffered a laceration on her chest.

The victim was taken to UMC by her boyfriend.

Birdsong remains behind bars Tuesday night.

