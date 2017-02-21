Lubbock woman indicted, charged with robbery

Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.
The daughter of Laura Biagiotti says that the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack.
Witnesses said the Republican candidate for Montana's sole congressional seat body-slammed a reporter Wednesday, the day before the polls close in the special election.
