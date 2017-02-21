Lubbock woman indicted, charged with robbery

Mekala Taylor was indicted on Tuesday for a robbery that happened back in January in the 2100 block of 38th Street.

Police say she stole a man's phone and money out of his car.

When he tried to retrieve his property, she ran into a nearby apartment.

When police arrived, they reported that the woman was intoxicated and aggressive.

She was arrested, but has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.