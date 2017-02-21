Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/21

We've got Tuesday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Denver City 56
Midland Greenwood 60
Levelland 64
Bushland 55
Idalou 41
Wall 43
Littlefield 32
Canadian 36
Abernathy 35
Panhandle 64
Nazareth 54
Mclean 33
Whitharral 28
Paducah 53
Silverton 43
White Deer 61
Spur 62
Lorenzo 50
Ira 34
Klondike 48
O'Donnell 68
Hermleigh 57
Tapps Area Round
All Saints 36
Red Oak Ovilla 35
BOYS BI-DISTRICT
Frenship 49
El Paso El Dorado 41
Lubbock Cooper 29
Amarillo 59
Plainview 67
Abilene Cooper 74
Seminole 58
Pampa 30
Lamesa 62
Bushland 55
Sweetwater 25
WF Hirschi 57
Dimmitt 46
Childress 68
Shallowater 60
River Road 37
Littlefield 47
Tulia 31
Muleshoe 40
Canadian 68
New Deal 65
Bovina 59
Smyer 73
Wink 60
Seagraves 55
Van Horn 48
Farwell 72
Post 49
Abernathy 45
Olton 31
Morton 57
Anthony 93
Sundown 52
Mccamey 36
Silverton 46
Texline 84
Meadow 74
Lorenzo 39
Valley 78
Banjamin 62
Springlake-earth 69
Channing 45
Dawson 64
Ira 63 F/Ot
Tapps Area Round
Plano Coram Deo 69
All Saints 87
Plainview Christian 43
Richardson Canyon Creek 58
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.