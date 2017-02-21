Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/21

We've got Tuesday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Denver City 56

Midland Greenwood 60

Levelland 64

Bushland 55

Idalou 41

Wall 43

Littlefield 32

Canadian 36

Abernathy 35

Panhandle 64

Nazareth 54

Mclean 33

Whitharral 28

Paducah 53

Silverton 43

White Deer 61

Spur 62

Lorenzo 50

Ira 34

Klondike 48

O'Donnell 68

Hermleigh 57

Tapps Area Round

All Saints 36

Red Oak Ovilla 35

BOYS BI-DISTRICT

Frenship 49

El Paso El Dorado 41

Lubbock Cooper 29

Amarillo 59

Plainview 67

Abilene Cooper 74

Seminole 58

Pampa 30

Lamesa 62

Bushland 55

Sweetwater 25

WF Hirschi 57

Dimmitt 46

Childress 68

Shallowater 60

River Road 37

Littlefield 47

Tulia 31

Muleshoe 40

Canadian 68

New Deal 65

Bovina 59

Smyer 73

Wink 60

Seagraves 55

Van Horn 48

Farwell 72

Post 49

Abernathy 45

Olton 31

Morton 57

Anthony 93

Sundown 52

Mccamey 36

Silverton 46

Texline 84

Meadow 74

Lorenzo 39

Valley 78

Banjamin 62

Springlake-earth 69

Channing 45

Dawson 64

Ira 63 F/Ot

Tapps Area Round

Plano Coram Deo 69

All Saints 87

Plainview Christian 43

Richardson Canyon Creek 58

