Hoop Madness Playoff Scores: 2/21

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got Tuesday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Denver City 56
Midland Greenwood 60

Levelland 64
Bushland 55

Idalou 41
Wall 43

Littlefield 32
Canadian 36

Abernathy 35
Panhandle 64

Nazareth 54
Mclean 33

Whitharral 28
Paducah 53

Silverton 43
White Deer 61

Spur 62
Lorenzo 50

Ira 34
Klondike 48

O'Donnell 68
Hermleigh 57

Tapps Area Round

All Saints 36
Red Oak Ovilla 35

BOYS BI-DISTRICT

Frenship 49
El Paso El Dorado 41

Lubbock Cooper 29
Amarillo 59

Plainview 67
Abilene Cooper 74

Seminole 58
Pampa 30

Lamesa 62
Bushland 55

Sweetwater 25
WF Hirschi 57

Dimmitt 46
Childress 68

Shallowater 60
River Road 37

Littlefield 47
Tulia 31

Muleshoe 40
Canadian 68

New Deal 65
Bovina 59

Smyer 73
Wink 60

Seagraves 55
Van Horn 48

Farwell 72
Post 49

Abernathy 45
Olton 31

Morton 57
Anthony 93

Sundown 52
Mccamey 36

Silverton 46
Texline 84

Meadow 74
Lorenzo 39

Valley 78
Banjamin 62

Springlake-earth 69
Channing 45

Dawson 64
Ira 63 F/Ot

Tapps Area Round

Plano Coram Deo 69
All Saints 87

Plainview Christian 43
Richardson Canyon Creek 58

