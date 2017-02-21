Record heat possible Wednesday

The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations off its consensus game with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief.
Amid reports that the FBI is investigating meetings Trump son-in-law had with Russians, Jared Kushner's lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with investigators.
Republican Greg Gianforte's win in Montana's special election hinged on flaws in both the two major party candidates.
Scientists are offering another reason to enjoy moderate amounts of dark chocolate, saying now that such is good for your heart.
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.
