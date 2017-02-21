Record heat possible Wednesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Record heat possible Wednesday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Record heat is possible on the South Plains on Wednesday.

Southwest winds, sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures across the region to soar to the 80s in the afternoon. Lubbock's record high for Wednesday is 87 degrees and the high for the city will make it to 85 degrees or higher.

Winds will be southwest at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts on Wednesday but the real wind will arrive on Thursday as wind speeds will average 25-35 mph with stronger gusts during the day.

The heat, low humidity and high winds will increase the fire danger late Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will still make it to the 70s and low 80s. The fire danger on Thursday will range from low to moderate from the central south plains to eastern New Mexico.

By Friday the winds will turn to the north, remain strong and keep temps in the upper 50s to low 60s in west Texas.

