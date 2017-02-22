Central Lubbock home destroyed in fire, two injured

Lubbock Fire Rescue was on scene after a fire engulfed a home in Central Lubbock. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue two people were taken to the hospital via EMS.



The home, located at 2003 22nd Street, caught on fire before 1:45 a.m. Two adult males were inside of the home sleeping when the fire started. They woke up to the smell of smoke and were able to get themselves out of the house. LFR says there were no working smoke detectors in the house at the time of the fire.



According to the LFR Battalion Chief on scene the structure is a total loss. LFR reports that one person will be displaced from the structure.

At about 3:15 a.m. the fire was fully contained and crews were wrapping up.



The Fire Marshall's office investigated and has ruled the case as accidental. Anyone with information should contact Crimeline or: Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office, Lt. Michael Jones, 806-775-2641.

