Dine out today, raise money for South Plains Veterans

Today Campisi's restaurant is partnering with Remember Our Heroes. Thousands of men and women are deployed overseas, fighting for our country. The group, Remember Our Heroes, assists those veterans once they return back home to the South Plains.

They raise money for three veteran's groups; Veteran's Resource Coordination Group in Lubbock, Lubbock Military Order of Purple Heart Chapter 0900 and Wellness & Healing Center, Angel Fire, NM.

Danny Koch, a member of Remember Our Heroes had a son injured in Iraq.

"We've seen first-hand the challenges that they have developed since coming back. They're good people, they've sacrificed a lot and it's our time and opportunity to help those who come back and are in need."

He also says this difficult transition from military life back to civilian life can take a more permanent toll on our veteran population. The 22nd, today, is the day to remember them.

"Twenty-two soldiers and veterans commit suicide daily. That's recently been downgraded to 20 but there are some questions about that..were staying on the 22nd to reflect the 22 soldiers and vets dying by suicide. In Lubbock County alone there are eight to nine who have committed suicide in the last 12 to 18 months."

Campisi's restaurant is located at 82nd & Quaker, from 4-10 p.m today people can dine in or order take-out and if they say they're remembering our heroes 15 percent of the check will go to Remember Our Heroes.

