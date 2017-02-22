WATCH LIVE: NASA Announces New Discovery of Planets 'Beyond Our - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

WATCH LIVE: NASA Announces New Discovery of Planets 'Beyond Our Solar System'

(NBC) -

NASA officials hold a news conference at to present new findings on planets that orbit stars other than our sun, known as exoplanets. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly