Lubbock Chamber in Austin for Lubbock Day at the State Capitol

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is in Austin for Lubbock Day at the State Capitol, giving the Lubbock community a spotlight at the State Capitol and the opportunity to meet legislators and discuss issues important to the Lubbock area economy.

Every two years the Chamber plans a trip for the Lubbock community and business leaders to go to Austin to meet with legislators. This year, approximately 130 people are expected to attend, including the Chamber's Leadership Lubbock participants as well as many Chamber members.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents more than 2,000 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains which account for more than $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas.

The Chamber has twice earned the distinguished 5-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and is a two-time Chamber of the Year recognized by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

