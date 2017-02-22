Sewer rehabilitation project in Mackenzie Park closes Cesar Chavez Dr. at MSF

Beginning Wednesday, February 22, 2017, the City of Lubbock with Utility Contractors of America will begin construction on phase 1 of the Canyon Lakes Sanitary Sewer Interceptor Rehabilitation Project in Mackenzie Park.

Work will take place at Cesar E. Chavez Drive underneath the Marsha Sharp Freeway overpass.

Cesar E. Chavez Drive will be closed to traffic at the freeway overpass for the duration of construction.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction and to use extreme caution if traveling in the area. The work is scheduled to take two weeks to complete.

